new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 14–19

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

The French Dispatch (Disney+)



I’m planning to watch…



Cry Macho

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (premium VOD)

Here Before (Curzon Home Cinema)

Kimi (Sky Cinema/Now)

Our Friend

Petite Maman (Mubi)

Summer of Soul (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Another Round

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Copshop

Deerskin

Encanto

Eternals

A Hero (Prime)

Herself

King Richard (premium VOD)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Malignant

The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)

Mass

The Nowhere Inn

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

Best Sellers

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci (premium VOD)

The Ice Road

Mothering Sunday

Queenpins (Prime)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)

Titane

Black Friday

Encounter (Prime)

Gunpowder Milkshake

Last Night in Soho

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The 355 (premium VOD)

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.