new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 14–19

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Feb 14–19

green light
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Cry Macho
unlit light
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (premium VOD)
unlit light
Here Before (Curzon Home Cinema)
unlit light
Kimi (Sky Cinema/Now)
unlit light
Our Friend
unlit light
Petite Maman (Mubi)
unlit light
Summer of Soul (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

recent releases

green light
Another Round
green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Boiling Point
green light
Candyman
green light
The Card Counter
green light
Copshop
green light
Deerskin
green light
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
green light
Dune
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals
green light
Flee (Curzon Home Cinema)
green light
A Hero (Prime)
green light
Herself
green light
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
green light
King Richard (premium VOD)
green light
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
green light
Malignant
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
green light
Mass
green light
Maxima
green light
Mothers of the Revolution
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Nowhere Special
green light
Passing (Netflix)
green light
Pig
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
green light
Shiva Baby
green light
Silent Night
green light
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
green light
Spencer
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
green light
The Truffle Hunters
yellow light
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
yellow light
Best Sellers
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
House of Gucci (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Ice Road
yellow light
The Last Bus
yellow light
#Like
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
yellow light
No Time to Die
yellow light
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (4K restoration)
yellow light
Queenpins (Prime)
yellow light
Reminiscence
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Swallow
yellow light
Titane
yellow light
Zola
red light
Black Friday
red light
Encounter (Prime)
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
Old
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
The 355 (premium VOD)

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap