new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 14–19

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 14–19
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
I’m planning to watch…
Cry Macho
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (premium VOD)
Here Before (Curzon Home Cinema)
Kimi (Sky Cinema/Now)
Our Friend
Petite Maman (Mubi)
Summer of Soul (premium VOD)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Another Round
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals
Flee (Curzon Home Cinema)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mass
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci (premium VOD)
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Last Night in Soho
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
The 355 (premium VOD)
