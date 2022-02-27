new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 21–25

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 21–25
Belfast (premium VOD)
King Richard
Lamb (Mubi)
House of Gucci
I’m planning to watch…
The Desperate Hour
Kimi (premium VOD)
The King’s Man
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
Another Round
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals
Flee (Curzon Home Cinema)
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mass
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Last Night in Soho
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
The 355 (premium VOD)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 27th, 2022.