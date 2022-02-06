new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 31

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 31
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Mothering Sunday
Last Night in Soho
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Another Round
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch (premium VOD)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
Mass
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Spencer (premium VOD)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Ice Road
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
