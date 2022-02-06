new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 01–04

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Nightmare Alley (HBO Max)

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci (premium VOD)



I’m planning to watch…



Book of Love (Prime)

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Hive

Language Lessons

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

Belfast (premium VOD)

Benedetta

Copshop

Encanto (Disney+/premium VOD)

Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)

The French Dispatch

A Hero (Prime)

King Richard (premium VOD)

Lamb

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Mass

The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)

New Order

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

Best Sellers

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)

Queenpins (Paramount+)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)

Titane

Black Friday

Encounter (Prime)

Last Night in Soho

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 6th, 2022.