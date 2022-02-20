new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 15–18

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Ted K.

Settlers

Sundown



I’m planning to watch…



Antlers (HBO Max)

A Banquet

Here Before

Kimi (HBO Max)

The King’s Man (premium VOD/Hulu)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Monday

Parallel Mothers (premium VOD)

Pursuit

The Souvenir Part II (premium VOD)

Wolf

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

Belfast (premium VOD)

Benedetta

Copshop

Encanto

Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)

The French Dispatch

A Hero (Prime)

King Richard (premium VOD)

Lamb

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Mass

The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)

New Order

Nightmare Alley (HBO Max)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)

Sing 2 (premium VOD)

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

Best Sellers

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci (premium VOD)

Queenpins (Paramount+)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)

Rose: A Love Story

Shapeless

Titane

Black Friday

Encounter (Prime)

Last Night in Soho

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The 355 (premium VOD)

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.