new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 15–18

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 15–18
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Ted K.
Settlers
Sundown
I’m planning to watch…
Antlers (HBO Max)
A Banquet
Here Before
Kimi (HBO Max)
The King’s Man (premium VOD/Hulu)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Monday
Parallel Mothers (premium VOD)
Pursuit
The Souvenir Part II (premium VOD)
Wolf
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Belfast (premium VOD)
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
A Hero (Prime)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
New Order
Nightmare Alley (HBO Max)
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)
Silent Night (premium VOD)
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
Spencer
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci (premium VOD)
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Shapeless
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
The 355 (premium VOD)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.