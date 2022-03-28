Family drama CODA won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, and I haven’t even seen it yet. So it can’t be my answer to this week’s Loaded Question:
What’s your favorite Oscar Best Picture?
Remind yourself what’s won with my lists of Oscar Best Picture winners chronologically and alphabetically.
I think mine is probably Titanic: it’s certainly the Best Picture I’ve seen the most, and it’s a movie that I never tire of.
Looking at that list what I mostly notice is how many of them I haven’t seen. None of them is a film I really love, but maybe one of them will turn out to be…
Pressed to name one, easy: The Godfather. Pressed to name five, I’d say Godfather, Godfather II, The Return of the King, Slumdog Millionaire, and Moonlight. With probably both The English Patient and Titanic very close behind. I may feel differently if I rewatch some of them now, but I remember being very much emotionally swept away by these films.
It Happened One Night
No question. Seen it several times.