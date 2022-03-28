Family drama CODA won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, and I haven’t even seen it yet. So it can’t be my answer to this week’s Loaded Question:

What’s your favorite Oscar Best Picture?

Remind yourself what’s won with my lists of Oscar Best Picture winners chronologically and alphabetically.

I think mine is probably Titanic: it’s certainly the Best Picture I’ve seen the most, and it’s a movie that I never tire of.

