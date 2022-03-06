new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 04

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Mar 04

green light
Ali & Ava
green light
The Batman

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Belfast*
green light
Boiling Point*
green light
The Duke
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Flee*
green light
The Lost Daughter*
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
Sing 2*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
yellow light
House of Gucci*
yellow light
No Time to Die*
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Belle
red light
Cyrano
red light
Moonfall

