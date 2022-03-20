new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 18

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Mar 18
Olga (limited fundraising screenings)
I’m planning to see…
Hive
Master*
(*also available to stream at home)
2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Ali & Ava
Belfast*
The Duke
Dune*
Encanto*
Flee*
The Lost Daughter*
Nightmare Alley
Sing 2*
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Uncharted
Belle
Moonfall
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday April 20th, 2022.