new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 25

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Ambulance



I’m planning to see…



Escape from Mogadishu

Umma

The Worst Person in the World

(*also available to stream at home)

Ali & Ava

Belfast*

The Duke

Encanto*

Nightmare Alley

Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts

Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts

Sing 2*

Uncharted

Belle

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday April 27th, 2022.