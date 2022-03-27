new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 25

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Mar 25

red light
Ambulance
  

unlit light
Escape from Mogadishu
unlit light
Umma
unlit light
The Worst Person in the World

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
Ali & Ava
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast*
green light
The Duke
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Flee*
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
Olga (limited fundraising screenings)
green light
Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts
green light
Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts
green light
Sing 2*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Belle
red light
Cyrano

