new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Mar 04

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Mar 04

green light
The Batman
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Nightride*
unlit light
Take Back the Night*

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
Belfast*
green light
The Burning Sea*
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Flee*
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard*
green light
The Matrix Resurrections*
green light
Nightmare Alley*
green light
Sing 2*
green light
A Taste of Hunger*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Belle
red light
Blacklight*
red light
Cyrano
red light
Moonfall
red light
Sundown*
red light
The 355*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday April 6th, 2022.

