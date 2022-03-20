new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Mar 18

by MaryAnn Johanson

opening Mar 18

  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Alice
unlit light
Master*

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast*
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard*
green light
Nightmare Alley*
green light
Sing 2*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog*
yellow light
Gold*
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Belle
red light
Blacklight*
red light
Cyrano*
red light
Moonfall

