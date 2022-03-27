new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Mar 21–25

by MaryAnn Johanson

new from Mar 21–25

green light
Boiling Point (Netflix)
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Titane
red light
Blacklight (Sky Cinema/Now)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
A Banquet
unlit light
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
unlit light
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (Disney+)
unlit light
Nine Days
unlit light
Petite Maman

recent releases

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast (premium VOD)
green light
The Card Counter
green light
Copshop
green light
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
green light
Dune
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals
green light
Flee (premium VOD)
green light
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
green light
A Hero (Prime)
green light
Herself
green light
King Richard
green light
Lamb (Mubi)
green light
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
green light
Malignant
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
green light
Mass
green light
Maxima
green light
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/Disney+)
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
green light
Silent Night
green light
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
green light
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
green light
Spencer
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
green light
Turning Red (Disney+)
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
yellow light
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
The Ice Road
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
yellow light
No Time to Die
yellow light
Queenpins (Prime)
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Shepherd
yellow light
Windfall (Netflix)
red light
The Adam Project (Netflix)
red light
Black Friday
red light
Encounter (Prime)
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
The 355 (premium VOD)

