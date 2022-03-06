new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Mar 01–04

by MaryAnn Johanson

new from Mar 01–04

green light
Belfast
red light
Blacklight (premium VOD)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
After Yang (Showtime)
unlit light
Against the Ice (Netflix)
unlit light
Drive My Car (VOD/HBO Max)
unlit light
Fresh (Hulu)
unlit light
Licorice Pizza (premium VOD)
unlit light
Lucy & Desi (Prime)
unlit light
Nightride
unlit light
The Pink Cloud
unlit light
Scream (2022)
unlit light
Take Back the Night
unlit light
West Side Story (premium VOD/Disney+/HBO Max)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Benedetta
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
The Card Counter
green light
Copshop
green light
Delicate State
green light
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
green light
Dune
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
green light
Flee
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
A Hero (Prime)
green light
King Richard (premium VOD)
green light
Lamb
green light
Little Girl (Petite Fille)
green light
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
green light
Mass
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
green light
Maxima
green light
Nightmare Alley (HBO Max)
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)
green light
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
green light
Spencer
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
green light
A Taste of Hunger
green light
Ted K
green light
Together
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
yellow light
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
The Last Bus
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
yellow light
No Time to Die
yellow light
Queenpins (Paramount+)
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Shapeless
yellow light
Titane
red light
Encounter (Prime)
red light
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Settlers
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
Sundown
red light
The 355 (premium VOD)

