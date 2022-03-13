new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Mar 08–11

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Mar 08–11
The Matrix Resurrections
The Nowhere Inn
Turning Red (Disney+)
Dog (premium VOD)
Gold (premium VOD)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
The Humans (premium VOD)
Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Mubi)
Moon Manor
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
A Hero (Prime)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Mass
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
Spencer
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Ted K
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Shapeless
Titane
Blacklight (premium VOD)
Encounter (Prime)
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho
Red Notice (Netflix)
Settlers
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Sundown
The 355 (premium VOD)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday April 13th, 2022.