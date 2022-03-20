new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Mar 14–18

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.



I’m planning to watch…



Black Crab (Netflix)

Deep Water (Hulu)

Marry Me (premium VOD)

Master (Prime)

Phases of Matter

Red Rocket

Spider-Man: No Way Home (premium VOD)

Tollbooth (aka The Toll)

West Side Story

Windfall (Netflix)

The Worst Person in the World (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Belfast

Benedetta

Copshop

Encanto

Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)

The French Dispatch

A Hero (Prime)

King Richard (premium VOD)

Lamb

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Mass

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)

The Nowhere Inn

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)

Sing 2 (premium VOD)

Spencer

Ted K

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Turning Red (Disney+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci

Queenpins (Paramount+)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)

Rose: A Love Story

Shapeless

Titane

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Encounter (Prime)

Last Night in Soho

Red Notice (Netflix)

Settlers

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Sundown

The 355 (premium VOD)

