new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Apr 08

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Apr 08

  

I’m planning to see…
All the Old Knives*
CODA (rerelease)
Compartment No 6*
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Julia
The Outfit
You Are Not My Mother

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
The Audition
green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast*
green light
The Duke
green light
Encanto*
green light
Sing 2*
yellow light
Death on the Nile*
yellow light
Dog*
yellow light
True Things
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Ambulance
red light
Belle
red light
Cyrano*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday May 10th, 2022.

