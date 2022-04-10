new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Apr 08

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.



I’m planning to see…



All the Old Knives*

CODA (rerelease)

Compartment No 6*

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Julia

The Outfit

You Are Not My Mother

(*also available to stream at home)

The Audition

Belfast*

The Duke

Encanto*

Sing 2*

True Things

Uncharted

Belle

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday May 10th, 2022.