new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 31–Apr 01

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

The Audition

The Bad Guys



I’m planning to see…



Morbius

The Novice

True Things

(*also available to stream at home)

Ali & Ava

Belfast*

The Duke

Encanto*

Sing 2*

Uncharted

Belle

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022.