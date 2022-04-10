new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Apr 08

by MaryAnn Johanson

opening Apr 08

red light
Aline
red light
Ambulance
  

expanding wide
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
unlit light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
All the Old Knives*
unlit light
Cow*
unlit light
Donbass*

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
The Batman
green light
Dune*
green light
King Richard*
green light
Nitram*
green light
Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts
green light
Oscar Nominated Documentary Shorts
green light
Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts
green light
Sing 2*
yellow light
Death on the Nile*
yellow light
Dog*
yellow light
Infinite Storm
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Cyrano*

