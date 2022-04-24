new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Apr 22

by MaryAnn Johanson

opening Apr 22

green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Duke
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Petite Maman

now in cinemas

green light
The Batman*
green light
Dual
green light
Navalny*
green light
Nitram*
green light
Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts
green light
Oscar Nominated Documentary Shorts
green light
Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts
green light
Sing 2*
yellow light
Death on the Nile*
yellow light
Dog*
yellow light
Infinite Storm*
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
Uncharted
red light
Aline
red light
Ambulance
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

