new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Apr 11–15

A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available for the UK and Ireland.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

The Duke (premium VOD)

The 355



I’m planning to watch…



Escape from Mogadishu

The Green Knight

Paris, 13th District (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Belfast (premium VOD)

Encanto

Eternals

The French Dispatch (Disney+)

A Hero (Prime)

Herself

King Richard

Lamb

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)

Mayday

Mass

Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/Disney+)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Sing 2 (premium VOD)

Spencer

tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)

Turning Red (Disney+)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci

Mothering Sunday

Titane

Windfall (Netflix)

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Black Friday

Joe Bell (Prime)

Last Night in Soho

