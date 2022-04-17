new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Apr 11–15

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Apr 11–15
The Duke (premium VOD)
The 355
I’m planning to watch…
Escape from Mogadishu
The Green Knight
Paris, 13th District (premium VOD)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast (premium VOD)
Boiling Point (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
King Richard
Lamb
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mayday
Mass
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/Disney+)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
The Reason I Jump (Disney+)
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
Spencer
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (Disney+)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Dog (premium VOD)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
Mothering Sunday
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Titane
Windfall (Netflix)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Black Friday
Blacklight (Sky Cinema/Now)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
Joe Bell (Prime)
Last Night in Soho
