new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Apr 18–20

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Apr 18–20

green light
The Batman (premium VOD)
green light
Mrs America (Disney+)
yellow light
You Are Not My Mother
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Amulet
unlit light
Cow
unlit light
Hive (Curzon Home Cinema)
unlit light
The Nan Movie (premium VOD)
unlit light
The Souvenir: Part II (Mubi)
unlit light
West Side Story

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast (premium VOD)
green light
Boiling Point (Netflix)
green light
The Card Counter
green light
The Duke (premium VOD)
green light
Dune
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals
green light
Family Romance, LLC.
green light
Flee
green light
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
green light
A Hero (Prime)
green light
Herself
green light
King Richard
green light
Lamb
green light
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
green light
Mayday
green light
Mass
green light
Navalny
green light
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/Disney+)
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
green light
The Reason I Jump (Disney+)
green light
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
green light
Spencer
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
green light
Theirs Is the Kingdom
green light
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
green light
Turning Red (Disney+)
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
yellow light
Shepherd
yellow light
Titane
yellow light
Windfall (Netflix)
red light
The Adam Project (Netflix)
red light
Black Friday
red light
Blacklight (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
Cyrano (premium VOD)
red light
Infinite
red light
Joe Bell (Prime)
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
The 355

