new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Mar 28–Apr 01

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Mar 28–Apr 01
Lamb
The Reason I Jump (Disney+)
Death on the Nile (Disney+)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
The Bubble (Netflix)
Drive My Car (Mubi)
The Green Knight
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast (premium VOD)
Boiling Point (Netflix)
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals
Flee (premium VOD)
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
King Richard
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mass
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/Disney+)
The Nowhere Inn
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Sing 2 (premium VOD)
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Spencer
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (Disney+)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Titane
Windfall (Netflix)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Black Friday
Blacklight (Sky Cinema/Now)
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Last Night in Soho
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
The 355 (premium VOD)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022.