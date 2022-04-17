new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Apr 12–17

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Apr 12–17
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
C’mon C’mon
Kimi (premium VOD)
Let Them All Talk (premium VOD)
No Sudden Move (premium VOD)
The Novice
Paris, 13th District
Spider-Man: No Way Home
To Olivia
X (premium VOD)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast
Benedetta
Encanto
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
A Hero (Prime)
Jockey
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
Nitram
The Nowhere Inn
Sing 2
Spencer
Ted K
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Turning Red (Disney+)
Alice
Dog (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Gold (premium VOD)
House of Gucci
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Rose: A Love Story
Shapeless
Titane
Windfall (Netflix)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Blacklight (premium VOD)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho
Moonfall (premium VOD)
Settlers
Sundown
The 355 (premium VOD)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday May 17th, 2022.