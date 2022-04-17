new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Apr 12–17

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Apr 12–17

green light
Theirs Is the Kingdom
yellow light
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
red light
Infinite
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
C’mon C’mon
unlit light
Kimi (premium VOD)
unlit light
Let Them All Talk (premium VOD)
unlit light
No Sudden Move (premium VOD)
unlit light
The Novice
unlit light
Paris, 13th District
unlit light
Spider-Man: No Way Home
unlit light
To Olivia
unlit light
X (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast
green light
Benedetta
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
Delicate State
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
green light
Flee
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
A Hero (Prime)
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard (premium VOD)
green light
Lamb
green light
Little Girl (Petite Fille)
green light
Mass
green light
The Matrix Resurrections
green light
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
green light
Nitram
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
Silent Night
green light
Sing 2
green light
Spencer
green light
A Taste of Hunger
green light
Ted K
green light
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
green light
Turning Red (Disney+)
yellow light
Alice
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog (premium VOD)
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
Gold (premium VOD)
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
The Last Bus
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Shapeless
yellow light
Titane
yellow light
Windfall (Netflix)
red light
The Adam Project (Netflix)
red light
Blacklight (premium VOD)
red light
Cyrano (premium VOD)
red light
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
Moonfall (premium VOD)
red light
Settlers
red light
Sundown
red light
The 355 (premium VOD)

