new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Mar 29–Apr 01

A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.
new from Mar 29–Apr 01
new from Mar 29–Apr 01
Jockey
Sing 2
Death on the Nile (premium VOD/Hulu)
Moonfall (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
The Bubble (Netflix)
Marry Me
Moonshot (HBO Max)
Nitram
The Yellow Wallpaper
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Encanto
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
A Hero (Prime)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
The Nowhere Inn
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+/premium VOD)
Spencer
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Ted K
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Turning Red (Disney+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Dog (premium VOD)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Gold (premium VOD)
House of Gucci
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Shapeless
Titane
Windfall (Netflix)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Blacklight (premium VOD)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
Encounter (Prime)
The King’s Daughter (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho
Red Notice (Netflix)
Settlers
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Sundown
The 355 (premium VOD)
