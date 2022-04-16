weekend watchlist: a prophetic dystopia (that is also rather comforting)

Don’t spend hours scrolling the menus at Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other movie services. I point you to the best new films and hidden gems to stream.

both sides of the pond

Almost exactly three years ago, British TV creator Russell T. Davies — the guy who rebooted Doctor Who for us so gloriously back in 2005 — debuted a down-to-earth science fiction miniseries that followed one family in Manchester, England, through a tumultuous, even dystopian 2020s. The show gets more and more prophetic with each passing month. (The first episode introduces us to a refugee crisis in which Ukrainians are fleeing conflict in their country, and a rising fascist leader in Emma Thompson’s “entrepreneur” turned politician.)

I’m a bit obsessed with Years and Years, and I’ve started rewatching it again. If you haven’t seen it — or if you haven’t seen it since it was new — I heartily recommend giving it a watch (or a rewatch). Yes, it’s completely harrowing, very nearly soul-crushing. But its tenuous optimism and profound beauty offers us hope that the future won’t be entirely catastrophic, even if it might look that way right now. (Read my review.)

US: streaming on HBO Max; also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

UK: streaming on BBC iPlayer; also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

