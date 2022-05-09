loaded question: what entertainment expenses, if any, are you cutting back on in our financially tight times?

Inflation and energy-price shocks are starting to hit in the US and the UK (and elsewhere). The cost of everything seems to soaring, and — alas — movies, TV, streaming, and other entertainments (books, music, videogames, and so on) are often among the first things to go when wallets are squeezed.

I believe that art is not a luxury, though of course there are plenty of ways to enjoy art that doesn’t cost anything, such as via libraries. And however essential art may be, it is not as essential as food and heat (or, as summer approaches on a warming planet, air-conditioning) and a roof over one’s head.

So: What entertainment expenses, if any, are you cutting back on in our financially tight times? Is there anything among your entertainment options that would be the absolute last to go if money got too tight?

