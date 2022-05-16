loaded question: what episodic stuff are you bingeing, and why should we watch it?

There is simply too much stuff to watch these days! So tell us what you’re watching, and why it’s worth our time (or not).

What episodic stuff are you bingeing, and why should we watch it?

Me, I am loving French dramedy Call My Agent! (pictured; streaming on Netflix globally except in Austria, Spain, Germany, and Portugal, for some reason), set in a Paris talent agency. It’s a brilliant skewering of celebrity culture — lots of famous actors play heightened versions of themselves — and movie fandom. An English-language adaptation, called Ten Percent (a direct translation of the French title, Dix pour cent, just debuted on Amazon Prime in the UK and BBC America in the US, and I am looking forward to bingeing that as soon as I’ve done with its progenitor show.

I am also enjoying Season 2 of Bridgerton (on Netflix globally) — it’s just beautiful people in beautiful clothes falling in love — and Japanese reality show Old Enough! (on Netflix US/UK), in which very small children are sent on their first errands, like to buy groceries or collect dry-cleaning; it’s incredibly adorable. I’ve just finished Marvel’s Moon Knight (Disney+ globally); Oscar Isaac in a dual role is terrific.

Next up for me, which I expect to at least be able to wallow in geekitude with: the brand-new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the latest season of Star Trek: Discovery (both on Paramount+ in the US; the network launches in the UK on June 22nd). Also very much looking forward to Season 2 of crime dramedy Only Murders in the Building (debuting June 28th on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK).

Your turn…

