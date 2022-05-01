new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Apr 29

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

(*also available to stream at home)

Belfast*

Benedetta

The Duke*

Happening

Operation Mincemeat

Sing 2*

The Lost City

The Northman

True Things

Uncharted*

Belle

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday June 1st, 2022.