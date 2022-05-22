new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, May 20

by MaryAnn Johanson

opening May 20

yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era
unlit light
Men
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Cordelia*
unlit light
Emergency

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
The Bad Guys*
green light
The Batman*
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
green light
The Duke
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
green light
Happening (L’événement)
green light
Hatching*
green light
Vortex
yellow light
The Lost City*
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
yellow light
Uncharted*
red light
Ambulance*
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
red light
Memory*

