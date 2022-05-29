new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, May 27

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening May 27
Zero Contact*
(*also available to stream at home)
2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Duke
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hatching*
Vortex
The Lost City*
Mothering Sunday
The Northman
Uncharted*
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Memory*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday June 29th, 2022.