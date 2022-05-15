new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, May 09–13

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from May 09–13
Jockey
The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin) (Curzon Home Cinema)
Uncharted
I’m planning to watch…
All My Puny Sorrows
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
The Worst Person in the World (Mubi)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
The Bad Guys (premium VOD)
The Batman (premium VOD)
Belfast
Boiling Point (Netflix)
The Duke (premium VOD)
Encanto
Eternals
The French Dispatch (Disney+)
King Richard
Lamb
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mayday
Mrs America (Disney+)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
The Reason I Jump (Disney+)
Sing 2
Spencer
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (premium VOD)
Dog (premium VOD)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
Mothering Sunday
Titane
Windfall (Netflix)
You Are Not My Mother
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Ambulance (premium VOD)
Black Friday
Blacklight (Sky Cinema/Now)
Cyrano (premium VOD)
Joe Bell (Prime)
Last Night in Soho
Moonfall
The 355
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday June 15th, 2022.