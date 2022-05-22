new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, May 16–20

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Ali & Ava (Netflix; also regular VOD)

Operation Mincemeat (premium VOD)

The Northman (premium VOD)



I’m planning to watch…



Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Deception (Mubi)

The Innocents

Marry Me

Morbius (premium VOD)

Parallel Mothers

Paris, 13th District

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Belfast

The Duke (premium VOD)

Encanto

Eternals

The French Dispatch (Disney+)

Jockey

King Richard

Lamb

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)

Mayday

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin) (Curzon Home Cinema)

Sing 2

Spencer

tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)

Turning Red (premium VOD)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

House of Gucci

Mothering Sunday

Titane

Uncharted

Windfall (Netflix)

You Are Not My Mother

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Black Friday

Joe Bell (Prime)

Last Night in Soho

Moonfall

The 355

