new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, May 24–27

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from May 24–27

green light
The Batman
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
Ted K
red light
Aline
red light
Zero Contact
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Cordelia
unlit light
Emergency (Prime)
unlit light
Moonshot
unlit light
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel
unlit light
Umma

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

recent releases

green light
The Bad Guys (premium VOD)
green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast
green light
Benedetta
green light
Chasing Childhood
green light
Delicate State
green light
Dual
green light
Encanto
green light
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
Hatching
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard (premium VOD)
green light
Lamb
green light
The Matrix Resurrections
green light
My So-Called Selfish Life
green light
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
green light
Nitram
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
green light
Silent Night
green light
Sing 2
green light
Spencer
green light
A Taste of Hunger
green light
Theirs Is the Kingdom
green light
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
green light
Turning Red (premium VOD)
yellow light
Alice
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
Gold (premium VOD)
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Last Bus
yellow light
The Lost City (premium VOD/Paramount+)
yellow light
The Northman (premium VOD)
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Shapeless
yellow light
Shepherd
yellow light
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
yellow light
Titane
yellow light
Uncharted
yellow light
Windfall (Netflix)
yellow light
You Are Not My Mother
red light
The Adam Project (Netflix)
red light
Ambulance (premium VOD)
red light
Belle (premium VOD)
red light
Blacklight
red light
Cyrano
red light
Infinite
red light
The King’s Daughter
red light
Last Night in Soho
red light
Locked Down
red light
Memory (premium VOD)
red light
Moonfall
red light
Settlers
red light
Sundown
red light
The 355 (premium VOD)
red light
The Yellow Wallpaper

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday June 29th, 2022.

share and enjoy
             