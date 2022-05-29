new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, May 24–27

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from May 24–27
Ted K
Aline
Zero Contact
I’m planning to watch…
Cordelia
Emergency (Prime)
Moonshot
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel
Umma
recent releases
The Bad Guys (premium VOD)
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast
Benedetta
Chasing Childhood
Dual
Encanto
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
Hatching
Jockey
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley (premium VOD/HBO Max)
Nitram
The Nowhere Inn
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
Sing 2
Spencer
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (premium VOD)
Alice
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Gold (premium VOD)
House of Gucci
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
The Lost City (premium VOD/Paramount+)
The Northman (premium VOD)
Rose: A Love Story
Shapeless
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
Titane
Uncharted
Windfall (Netflix)
You Are Not My Mother
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Ambulance (premium VOD)
Belle (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho
Memory (premium VOD)
Moonfall
Settlers
Sundown
The 355 (premium VOD)
