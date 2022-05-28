Top Gun: Maverick movie review: we’re well into the danger zone

As a movie — as craft, as popcorn entertainment — Top Gun: Maverick is far superior to its progenitor, 1986’s groundbreaking blockbuster Top Gun. The exciting aerial sequences are grounded, no pun intended, by decades-later drama that is mostly about melancholy regret. The nostalgia that abounds — the characters are steeped in it, as is the audience, via numerous callbacks to the first movie — is about the bittersweetness of passing time, of getting older. There is a resignation here to decline that is not only individual but generational, national, maybe even hinting at the civilizational.

There’s a scene early on in which Tom Cruise’s (American Made, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) hotshot US Navy fighter pilot is told by someone a generation older than him that he should be an admiral by now, or a senator. How has his Pete “Maverick” Mitchell not moved on from flying cool planes? Because he doesn’t want to move on. He is happy to still be a lowly captain, happy to still be doing what he loves.

That’s… very Generation X. Genuinely content to have stuck with his passion, what he’s good at, instead of getting promoted to management. (Later, someone else, his generational peer, will tell him, with perhaps the teensiest smudge of jealousy, that he is exactly where he belongs.) Mav is truly okay with what his elders would have considered diminished expectations, and with what GenX has been left with. If nothing else, Maverick is a tale of GenX verging on elderhood — Cruise will turn 60 in a few weeks, though this was shot several years ago — as accepting of what the world looks like when we can no longer expect to do better than our parents, and embracing the crumbs we’re left with.

There’s even some odd beauty in how director Joseph Kosinski (Only the Brave, Oblivion) casts the stoic forbearance. Aloneness yet not loneliness hangs around Maverick: he’s often by himself in the airplane hangar in the middle of the desert that appears to be his home, or ironically isolated in the middle of a military hangout bar crowded with much younger servicemen and women. Much of the movie is bathed in a yellow tinge that is far from the beautiful golden glow of the fabled cinematic “magic hour” that looks so amazing onscreen, the one that Michael Bay, for instance, loves so much. It’s more like a figurative sunset. The sun is going down on not just a generation but everything we see here. The technology, definitely. Pilotless drones flown by remote operators and AI will replace the likes of the Top Gun fliers, and soon. The opening sequence of the film, in which Mav, now a test pilot, is pushing an experimental scramjet to new supersonic speeds, looks and feels like science fiction (this bit has a blue glow of open skies merging into the midnight of the edge of space), but even that plane, it is suggested, may end up a relic.

But for now, the human pilots with elite skills are still needed. Maverick is recalled as an instructor to the San Diego fighter school to train a class of recent Top Gun graduates — “the best of the best” — for a top-secret infiltration of enemy airspace in order to take out a facility about to begin producing nuclear fuel, contrary to international treaty. Similar to the original 1986 film, the opponent is not named; they are only ever called “the enemy”; a few of their pilots are seen in air combat sequences only as distant figures behind darkened helmets. But unlike in the first movie, it’s not as easy to guess whom the enemy might be: North Korea? Iran? And yet this enemy also has a new “fifth-generation” fighter that the best the Navy has cannot match. It seems unlikely that the United States, with the biggest military expenditure on the planet by far, should be so outgunned, so left behind the technological curve.

Is this a suggestion that America is on the decline? Is the entirety of Top Gun: Maverick an acknowledgement that the American century is coming to an end? (I feel like Ed Harris got a cameo here, as one of Mav’s superior officers, purely for the Right Stuff/Apollo 13 height-of-Yankee-gusto vibe he brings.) If it is, it is nevertheless but the mildest of mitigations to my very huge issues with the movie, issues that make me extremely uncomfortable with what it’s doing.

Yes, the human drama here is extremely well played: Maverick’s regrets revolve around one of the pilots he’s meant to teach, Lt Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller: Bleed for This, War Dogs), son of Mav’s former flight partner, Goose, who was killed in Top Gun. The two appear to have had a good relationship after Goose’s death until something tore them apart in recent years, so their reunion is rife with tension. (Gosh, but Teller looks breathtakingly like he could be Anthony Edwards’s son, which I never would have imagined.) Mav has regrets, too, around flyboy-bar owner Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly: Alita: Battle Angel, Spider-Man: Homecoming), with whom he reignites a past romance; their history is less rocky, but a tentativeness simmers from both that implies some deep hurt not easily revisited.

There’s plenty of macho posturing, too, most of it fueled by the putative villain, asshole pilot Lt Jake “Hangman” Seresin (Glen Powell: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Hidden Figures), but none of the inadvertent homoeroticism that underscored same in the first movie shows up… not even in the half-naked beach football game that echoes the 1986 volleyball scene. That there are two women among the Top Gun pilots helps, probably — one, played by Monica Barbaro, is a significant supporting character — but it’s not just that. This is simply a much more grownup movie than the first one. The script, by Ehren Kruger (Dumbo, Ghost in the Shell), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle, The International), and Christopher McQuarrie (Edge of Tomorrow, Jack the Giant Slayer), is more subtle and more finely wrought than we should have any right to expect from a movie like this, especially given the movie that spawned it.

However… all that means the pro-American, pro-military propaganda is less rah-rah, too, so much so that it’s almost easy to overlook it. Because this is also a movie about the American military taking unilateral action to violate the territory of sovereign nation and attack it at its whim. Worse is its absolute dehumanization of how this warfare is conducted. The parameters of the mission involve navigating narrow canyons at high speeds and low altitude, with steep climbs and dives and other extreme maneuvers. Mav and his students practice in the open desert, using only computer screens to simulate the terrain they will have to travel and the very small target they will have to hit. Their mission is almost literally turned into a videogame. It’s also impossible to imagine that it’s an accident on the part of the screenwriters that this mission resounds of Luke Skywalker’s canyon run to destroy the Death Star in Star Wars. One of the trainee pilots even has the callsign “Fanboy.”

But what is happening here is not fantasy, it’s not cosplay, and it’s not a game. War is not bloodless, as it is here. Military action is not without consequence, as it is here. There isn’t a single thought given in Top Gun: Maverick to whatever geopolitical ramifications there will be to any success, or any failure, this mission has sees. What we get here is deeply, quietly terrifying… and the movie hasn’t an inkling of that.

Of course it’s true that movies like this, in which Hollywood cheerleads for American imperialism, have always been problematic. (We could probably say much the same about Cruise’s Mission: Impossible movies, for starters.) But the world has changed, rapidly and almost beyond recognition, since this movie wrapped production, three years ago. (The coronavirus pandemic delayed it seeing the light of day.) Even just since its release was finally being arranged mere months ago. The United States blithely invading and attacking anyone it wants to on the flimsiest of provocations looks ever more obviously hypocritical when it condemns Russia for doing the same. (Of course I oppose the Russian attack on Ukraine. But I also opposed the US invasion of Afghanistan.) A celebration of way-cool tech, regardless of how deadly its sole purpose is, is incredibly difficult to swallow in the wake of two mass shootings in the US, the likes of which occur regularly solely because enough American politicians and their suck-up sycophants in the media are in the thrall of a powerful gun lobby and the bizarre notion that guns are awesome and manly and powerful.

There isn’t a single difference between celebrating a Super Hornet jet fighter the way Top Gun: Maverick does and celebrating an AR-15 the way the NRA does. And that should worry us profoundly.

