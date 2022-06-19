new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jun 17

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jun 17

green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Lightyear
unlit light
The Lost Girls*

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
The Bad Guys*
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once*
green light
Operation Mincemeat*
green light
The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin)*
green light
Sing 2*
green light
Vortex
yellow light
Benediction
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era*
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
The Northman*
yellow light
Top Gun: Maverick
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore*
red light
Jurassic World Dominion
red light
Men

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday July 19th, 2022.

share and enjoy
             