new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jun 24

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Elvis



I’m planning to see…



Flux Gourmet*

Murder at Yellowstone City*

(*also available to stream at home)

The Book Keepers*

Brian and Charles

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*

The Duke

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Vortex

Benediction

The Lost City*

Uncharted*

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore*

Jurassic World Dominion

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday July 26th, 2022.