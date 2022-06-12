new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jun 07

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (premium VOD)

The Northman



I’m planning to watch…



After Yang (premium VOD)

Compartment No 6

The Contractor

The Feast

Mau

Petit Maman

Pleasure

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Belfast

Chasing Childhood

Dual

Hatching

Jockey

The Matrix Resurrections

Nitram

The Nowhere Inn

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)

Sing 2

Ted K

tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)

Turning Red (premium VOD)

Alice

Infinite Storm (premium VOD)

The Lost City (premium VOD/Paramount+)

Superintelligence (premium VOD)

Uncharted

Windfall (Netflix)

You Are Not My Mother

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Aline

Belle (premium VOD)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (premium VOD/HBO Max)

Memory (premium VOD)

Moonfall

Zero Contact

