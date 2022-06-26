new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jun 21–24

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Jun 21–24
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (premium VOD/Disney+)
Memory
I’m planning to watch…
After Yang
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount+)
Crimes of the Future (premium VOD)
Donbass
Flux Gourment
Granada Nights
Murder at Yellowstone City
Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields (Mubi)
Strawberry Mansion
Watcher
Wildhood (Hulu)
recent releases
Belfast
Benedetta
The Book Keepers
Chasing Childhood
Dual
Everything Everywhere All at Once (premium VOD)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Hatching
Jockey
The Matrix Resurrections
Nitram
The Nowhere Inn
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
Sing 2
Ted K
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (premium VOD)
Alice
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD)
Infinite Storm
The Lost City (premium VOD/Paramount+)
The Northman
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
Uncharted
Windfall (Netflix)
You Are Not My Mother
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Aline
Belle (premium VOD)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (premium VOD/HBO Max)
Memory (premium VOD)
Moonfall
Zero Contact
