new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jul 01

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jul 01
Mr Malcolm’s List
Rubikon*
I’m planning to see…
The Forgiven
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru
(*also available to stream at home)
2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Brian and Charles
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*
The Duke
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once*
Vortex
Benediction
The Lost City*
Uncharted*
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore*
Jurassic World Dominion
Murder at Yellowstone City*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022.