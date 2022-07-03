new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jun 27–Jul 02

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Benedetta (Mubi)

Belle

Sundown (Sky Cinema/Now)



I’m planning to watch…



Language Lessons

Morbius

We (Nous) (Mubi)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Ali & Ava (Netflix; also regular VOD)

The Audition

Belfast

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney+)

Dual (Sky Cinema/Now)

The Duke

Everything Everywhere All at Once (premium VOD)

Jockey

Lamb

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

The Matrix Resurrections (Sky Cinema/Now)

Mayday

Nightmare Alley

Operation Mincemeat (premium VOD)

Sing 2

tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)

Turning Red (premium VOD)

Benediction (premium VOD)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD/Disney+)

The Northman (premium VOD)

Titane

True Things (Mubi)

Uncharted

Windfall (Netflix)

You Are Not My Mother (Netflix/also regular VOD)

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (premium VOD)

Joe Bell (Prime)

Moonfall

The 355

