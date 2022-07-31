new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jul 26–29

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jul 26–29
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Duke
Benediction
The Lost City
I’m planning to watch…
My Tree
Not Okay (Hulu)
Pleasure
Potato Dreams of America
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
Belfast
Benedetta
Brian and Charles (premium VOD)
Chasing Childhood
Dual
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Hatching
Jockey
The Matrix Resurrections
Nitram
The Nowhere Inn
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Sing 2
Ted K
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
Turning Red (premium VOD)
Vortex
Alice
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD/DVD)
Infinite Storm
Mothering Sunday
Mr Malcolm’s List (premium VOD)
The Northman
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
Uncharted
Windfall (Netflix)
You Are Not My Mother
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Aline
Belle (premium VOD)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
Jurassic World Dominion (premium VOD)
Memory
Men (premium VOD)
Moonfall
Murder at Yellowstone City
Rubikon
Zero Contact
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday August 31st, 2022.