new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jun 28–Jul 01

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jun 28–Jul 01

green light
Vortex
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
red light
Rubikon
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Endangered (HBO Max)
unlit light
We (Nous) (Mubi)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast
green light
Benedetta
green light
The Book Keepers
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
Chasing Childhood
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (premium VOD/Disney+)
green light
Dual
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once (premium VOD)
green light
Farewell Amor
green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
green light
Happening (L’événement)
green light
Hatching
green light
Jockey
green light
The Matrix Resurrections
green light
My So-Called Selfish Life
green light
Nitram
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
green light
Silent Night
green light
Sing 2
green light
A Taste of Hunger
green light
Ted K
green light
Theirs Is the Kingdom
green light
tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
green light
Turning Red (premium VOD)
yellow light
Alice
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD)
yellow light
Gold
yellow light
Infinite Storm
yellow light
The Lost City (premium VOD/Paramount+)
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
Shepherd
yellow light
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
yellow light
Uncharted
yellow light
Windfall (Netflix)
yellow light
You Are Not My Mother
red light
The Adam Project (Netflix)
red light
Aline
red light
Ambulance
red light
Belle (premium VOD)
red light
Blacklight
red light
Cyrano
red light
Infinite
red light
The King’s Daughter
red light
Locked Down
red light
Memory
red light
Moonfall
red light
Murder at Yellowstone City
red light
The Yellow Wallpaper
red light
Zero Contact

