loaded question: what movie characters’ bad experiences make you feel better about your own life?

This week’s question is inspired by a tweet from TV writer JP Larocque:

If you’re ever having a bad month, just remember that from Ellen Ripley’s perspective, Alien, Aliens, and Alien 3 took place over about six weeks. — JP Larocque🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@jplarocque) August 28, 2022

(Screengrab here in case it gets deleted.)

So: What movie characters bad experiences make you feel better about your own life?

