new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Aug 03

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Aug 03

red light
Bullet Train

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
The Bad Guys*
green light
Brian and Charles
green light
Elvis
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once*
green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
green light
Push (rerelease)
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era*
yellow light
Top Gun: Maverick
red light
Jurassic World Dominion

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 7th, 2022.

share and enjoy
             