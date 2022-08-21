new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Aug 19

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

The Immaculate Room*

Spin Me Round*



I’m planning to see…



Beast

(*also available to stream at home)

Elvis*

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

A Love Song

Nope

Rogue Agent*

Fall

Jurassic World Dominion*

Resurrection*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 21st, 2022.