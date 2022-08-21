new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Aug 19

by MaryAnn Johanson

opening Aug 19

yellow light
Orphan: First Kill*
red light
The Immaculate Room*
red light
Spin Me Round*
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Beast

(*also available to stream at home)

2022's films, ranked by maryann
2021's films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
The Book Keepers*
green light
Elvis*
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once*
green light
A Love Song
green light
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris*
green light
Nope
green light
Rogue Agent*
yellow light
Fall
yellow light
Top Gun: Maverick
red light
Bullet Train
red light
Jurassic World Dominion*
red light
Resurrection*

