new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Aug 26

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Breaking



I’m planning to see…



The Good Boss

Samaritan*

Three Thousand Years of Longing

(*also available to stream at home)

Elvis*

Emergency Declaration

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

A Love Song

Beast

Fall

Jurassic World Dominion*

Resurrection*

Spin Me Round*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 28th, 2022.