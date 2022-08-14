new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Aug 08–14

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Aug 08–14

green light
Elvis (premium VOD)
green light
The Princess (documentary) (Sky/Now)
yellow light
Benediction
yellow light
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Good Boss
unlit light
Stowaway

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Ali & Ava (Netflix; also regular VOD)
green light
The Audition
green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast
green light
Benedetta (Mubi)
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
The Card Counter
green light
The Cave
green light
Cop Secret
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
green light
Dual (Sky Cinema/Now)
green light
The Duke
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
green light
Flee
green light
Happening (L’événement)
green light
Jockey
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (Sky Cinema/Now)
green light
Mrs America (Disney+)
green light
My So-Called Selfish Life
green light
Navalny
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Operation Mincemeat
green light
The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin)
green light
Prey (Disney+)
green light
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
green light
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (Mubi)
green light
Sing 2
green light
Theirs Is the Kingdom
green light
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD)
yellow light
Gold
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
Queenpins
yellow light
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
yellow light
True Things (VOD/Mubi)
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
yellow light
Uncharted
yellow light
Wild Men (Vildmænd)
yellow light
You Are Not My Mother (Netflix/also regular VOD)
red light
Ambulance
red light
Belle
red light
Blacklight
red light
Cyrano
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
red light
The Gray Man (Netflix)
red light
Jurassic World Dominion (premium VOD)
red light
Lightyear (Disney+)
red light
Luck (AppleTV+)
red light
Moonfall
red light
Rubikon
red light
Sundown (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
The 355

