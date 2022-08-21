new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Aug 16–19

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Radium Girls

The Immaculate Room

Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)

Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)



I’m planning to watch…



The Black Phone (DVD/premium VOD)

Paris, 13th District

The Phantom of the Open (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)

Benedetta

Brian and Charles (premium VOD)

Chasing Childhood

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dual

The Duke

Elvis (premium VOD)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hatching

Nitram

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)

Prey (Hulu)

Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Ted K

Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)

Vortex

Benediction

Infinite Storm

The Lost City

Mothering Sunday

Mr Malcolm’s List (premium VOD)

The Northman

Superintelligence (premium VOD)

Thirteen Lives (Prime)

Uncharted

You Are Not My Mother

Aline

Belle (premium VOD)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Lightyear (premium VOD/Disney+)

Luck (AppleTV+)

Memory

Moonfall

Murder at Yellowstone City

Resurrection

Rubikon

Zero Contact

