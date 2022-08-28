new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Aug 23–26

by MaryAnn Johanson

new from Aug 23–26

Ali & Ava
Nope (premium VOD)
Eiffel
Mr Malcolm’s List
Top Gun: Maverick (premium VOD)
  

I’m planning to watch…
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
Samaritan (Prime)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

The Bad Guys
The Batman
Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)
Benedetta
The Book Keepers
Brian and Charles (premium VOD)
The Burning Sea
Chasing Childhood
Cop Secret
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dual
The Duke
Elvis (premium VOD)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Farewell Amor
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Happening (L’événement)
Hatching
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (premium VOD)
My So-Called Selfish Life
Nitram
Olga
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
Prey (Hulu)
The Princess (documentary) (HBO Max)
Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
A Taste of Hunger
Ted K
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
Vortex
Benediction
Dog
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD/DVD)
Gold
Infinite Storm
The Lost City
Mothering Sunday
The Northman
Orphan: First Kill (premium VOD/Paramount+)
Radium Girls
Shepherd
Superintelligence (premium VOD)
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Uncharted
Wild Men (Vildmænd)
You Are Not My Mother
Aline
Ambulance
Belle (premium VOD)
Blacklight
Cyrano
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
The Immaculate Room
Infinite
Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)
The King’s Daughter
Lightyear (premium VOD/Disney+)
Locked Down
Luck (AppleTV+)
Memory
Men
Moonfall
Murder at Yellowstone City
Resurrection
Rubikon
Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)
The Yellow Wallpaper
Zero Contact

