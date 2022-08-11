The Princess documentary review: look back in anger

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales (yes, she still got to be called that, even after her divorce from Charles, the Prince of Wales). I vividly remember it, because I had literally just stepped in the door after attending the funeral of a close friend and turned on the TV as the news was breaking of the crash of her car in a tunnel in Paris, precipitated by the paparazzi chasing her in pursuit of juicy pix to sell to trashy tabloids.

Desperate for some distraction from my own personal, decidedly nonroyal grief, I remained glued to CNN for days, through the announcement of her death and the widespread gnashing of teeth and rending of garments that ensued in the UK. The public reaction of the Brits to her death, mobs of people wailing and sobbing outside Buckingham Palace, absolutely incensed me. I had just buried someone who, to this moment a quarter of a century later, is the person closest to me who has died — he was like the big brother I never had — and I thought: These people didn’t know her! They have no idea what it means to lose someone they love! How dare they behave like this!

In the intervening years, I have become somewhat more generous to the nice people of the UK when I think back to those days in 1997. But if I hadn’t already, the stunning documentary The Princess might have prompted a softening of my thoughts on this matter. Not that I am any fan of the British royal family. Quite the opposite. I do not understand any American who valorizes them — we fought a war to get rid of this appointed-by-God bullshit — and it seems to me that even the Brits should see that the institution is a horrific anachronism in the 21st century.

(I love — and by “love” I mean despair of — the argument that the royal family is good because they bring in tourists. Because you can actually go into the palace of Versailles in Paris anytime now because no king or queen lives there, which is not the case with Buckingham Palace. The historical deployment of guillotines has not lessened France’s appeal to royalty-stanning tourists one little bit. Not that, I hasten to add, I advocate guillotines for the British royal family. But they could just slink off to non-taxpayer-funded comfort and privilege, and that would be better for everyone.)

No, the thing is that I now understand that Diana represented, at the barest minimum, a possibility that the British royal family could potentially have modernized, and that her death signaled the end of that. Then, and apparently still. The fact that her second son, Prince Harry, now Duke of Sussex, has followed in her footsteps in absconding from royal life, because he seemingly had no other option if he wanted to retain his sanity, seems proof that whatever legacy Diana might have had remains partly hypothetical. And the current condition of poor Harry — honestly, I only ever started to like the guy once he ran the fuck away — might be the best recommendation for this film. Because he is continuing the unfinished smash-the-monarchy work that his mother began.

But I’m being a bit unfair. No matter what happens to the British monarchy in the coming years and decades, as pure documentary of a slice of time — of a slice that will one day be considered history, and might already be seen as such by anyone under 30 — The Princess is brilliant. Using nothing but contemporaneous archival footage, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ed Perkins has assembled a portrait of Diana’s depiction in the spotlight that is incendiary, incisive, and transfixing. Starting with early-1980s news broadcasts, from the moment that her engagement to Charles was beginning to be rumored, this is a devastating indictment of celebrity “journalism.” Even if you believe that the comings and goings of the British royal family are newsworthy — though it appalls me to do so, I concede that there is an argument to be made for that — the way she was treated is clearly beyond the pale… and it is also very clearly a harbinger of the appalling celebrity “journalism” that was to come.

Cameras in her face, all the time. Vox-pop assessments of her life, and commentators who knew nothing — nothing — offering their nonsensical analysis: “There’s little reason to doubt that this is an affair of the heart,” one offers; after their “fairy tale” wedding in 1981, they would “live happily ever after,” another was sure. It’s a litany of horror, in retrospect, knowing what we know now, knowing what a sham Diana and Charles’s relationship was. But the clues and hints that disaster was in the making were there at the time, too. Sure, Perkins is picking and choosing the material to support his thesis, but wow, he sure was able to find lots of footage of Camilla Parker-Bowles, Charles’s then mistress, now wife, lurking in the background everywhere. She was even right there at the wedding! There must have been even outside observers who knew what was going on with Charles and Camilla, yet they held their tongues. Why?

There are moments, too, that even then should have struck absolutely anyone watching as atrocious and disgusting: “Her father, her uncle, and others have even vouched for her virginity,” one news commentator announces at the time of the engagement, with a kind of glee. (Ewww.) Perhaps some did see: one news report shows us a badge reading “Don’t Do It, Di” that was for sale at the time. (No word on how well the badges sold, but obvious someone saw red flags.) Through it all, Diana looks haunted, her eyes wary; she rarely looks genuinely happy… until after the couple’s separation, when, in the eyes of the press, Diana morphs from the “nice” and “shy” she was early on to “determined and domineering.” Jesus Christ, the collective condemnation of a woman finally exerting some agency over her own life is stomach-churning.

To be clear, The Princess is not about the “real” woman. No secrets are revealed here; there’s nothing behind-the-scenes about any of this. This is about how she was portrayed in the media. So this is an incredibly valuable look back not just at this specific story but at how public stories have been and continue to be shaped by media in recent decades. (This is before the Internet and social media dominated cultural discourse!) And not to the benefit of anyone at all: not the famous folk, and not our society at large. Well, except maybe to the benefit of the media that feeds on the public clamor for gossip, scandal, and real-life soap opera.